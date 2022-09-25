Israeli soldiers have shot and killed a suspected Palestinian gunman during an arrest raid overnight in the occupied West Bank.

The army said on Sunday it spotted a group of armed men travelling in a car and on a motorcycle during the raid near the city of Nablus and opened fire.

The Palestinian health ministry named the man killed as Saed al Koni.

The Lions Den, a loose coalition of fighters, claimed Koni as one of their members, saying he was killed in a “clash with the occupation forces.”

Among the members of this group was teenager Ibrahim al Nabulsi, who was killed by Israeli forces in August.

Koni's death was the second in the Nablus area in the past two days.

On Saturday, a Palestinian teacher was killed by Israeli troops after what the army called an "attempted ramming attack", but which Palestinians said was a traffic accident.

