Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Monday will be packed with funeral events in London and Windsor beginning early after the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to hundreds of thousands of mourners who had filed in front of the queen's coffin since September 14.

Many of the mourners had spent cold nights outdoors to pay their respects at the foot of the queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

The closing of the hall marked the end of four full days of the coffin lying in state and the start of the UK’s first state funeral since the one held in 1965 for Winston Churchill, the first of 15 prime ministers during Elizabeth's reign.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honour of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at 96. Her funeral will be broadcast live to over 200 countries and territories worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the UK.

Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.

