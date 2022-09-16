As winter comes closer, European leaders are facing a difficult question of how to keep their people warm amidst a sharp decline in natural gas supply from Russia, which has sent energy bills soaring.

To mitigate the effects of the looming crisis, European leaders are now exploring a host of options including subsidies, capping the profits of oil and gas firms and encouraging consumers to use less electricity during peak hours.

Russia, which has historically been the 27-member European Union’s single largest supplier, threatens to make matters worse by permanently switching off the supply.

Gazprom, the Russian state-run energy giant, has drastically reduced gas flow in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing technical reasons.

But European leaders blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for deliberately reducing the gas flow in the pipeline at this critical juncture to wedge a divide within the EU, which has imposed back-breaking economic sanctions on Moscow.

“There’s no technical justification for why Gazprom cannot use the pipeline. And even if there were, it could send gas to Germany by other routes. It has chosen not to do so,” says John Lough, associate fellow, Russia and Eurasia Programme at the UK-based think-tank Chatham House.

“The Kremlin is trying to put maximum economic pressure on European countries to persuade them to stop supporting Ukraine and to drop sanctions against Russia,” he tells TRT World.

Economists warn Europe can experience a recession soon if the energy crisis persists.

A broader economic downturn amidst record-high inflation has led to public discontentment and frustrated crowds have taken to the streets in Czech Republic, Germany and Italy, putting the spotlight on what Brussels will do to ease the energy woes.

Natural gas has assumed a critical position in the EU energy supply chain as it’s used to heat homes, run factories and generate electricity.

Who’s to blame?

Last year, Europe met roughly 40 percent of its gas demand from Russia. That share has now dropped to only 9 percent. Russia uses a network of pipelines to export gas to Europe.

To offset that dependence, EU has increased import of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the US. But overall, LNG still meets a small part of the EU's gas requirement when compared with pipeline gas.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea, from the Russian town of Vyborg to Lubmin in Germany, is by far the largest source of gas deliveries, carrying up to 59.2 billion cubic metres of gas a year.

Since Russian forces crossed over into Ukraine in February, the United States, EU and their allies have made it difficult for Russia to do business with the rest of the world.

Gazprom says international sanctions have blocked the routine maintenance needed to keep Nord Stream 1 functioning.

Besides Nord Stream 1, Russia supplies gas to Germany via the Yamal pipeline, which passes through Belarus and Poland. Other pipelines bring gas to Europe via Ukraine and Türkiye.