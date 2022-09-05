While Türkiye and Greece are the two NATO allies, they have had a range of differences over the Cyprus conflict, the status of Aegean islands as well as Eastern Mediterranean’s newly-discovered rich gas reserves.

The two states have also fought a bloody war a century ago, when Greece tasted a stinging defeat at the hands of Turkish forces. Since then, on different occasions, both states have come close to a military clash several times.

Most recently, the bi-lateral tensions flared up as Greece dangerously deployed a military tactic of locking Turkish fighter jets in international waters on multiple occasions. In the first eight months of this year, Greece violated Türkiye’s airspace and territorial waters 1,123 times, according to the Turkish national defence ministry.

But why would a state that is much smaller in size than Türkiye resort to reckless methods?

Abdullah Agar, a Turkish security analyst, believes that Greece is acting on behalf of a Western political agenda to block Ankara’s independent political path in Eastern Mediterranean region and other areas across the country’s geopolitical hinterland.

“I don’t think this issue is only related to Athens. In the last century, Greece was used by Western powers to deepen a geopolitical death,” Agar tells TRT World, referring to the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, which Greeks tried to exploit in favour of gaining more territory across current Türkiye. But under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish War of Independence (1919-1922) ended Greek dreams once and all.

“In the 21st century, this time Greeks are used to prevent or delay a geopolitical birth,” says Agar, referring to a reinvigorated Türkiye’s rise across volatile regions from Eastern Mediterranean to the Middle East under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Western political agenda

Such macho posturing has been increasingly exposing Greece's inability to act responsibly toward its neighbour, according to Agar. “Greece has been used by them (Western powers) like a proxy state against Türkiye,” he says.

Last month, as Greece brazenly used the Russian S-300 air-defence system by locking on Turkish warplanes, Ankara-Athens relations hit a new low.

Greece activated Russian-made S-300 systems at a time when Turkish jets were accompanying a flight of US B-52 bombers near Crete, a Greek Mediterranean island, according to Ankara.

Following the incident, Türkiye conveyed its complaints to Brussels, where NATO's command is located. But the NATO and leading force of the alliance, the US, have not issued a statement yet to condemn Greece’s use of the Russian air-defence system against an ally during the alliance's joint reconnaissance mission.

Whereas the US has been harshly critical of Türkiye's purchase of S-400s, its silence is especially noteworthy in the face of the recent incidents.