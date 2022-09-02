The United States has dispatched an envoy to Ethiopia to seek an end to renewed fighting and condemned neighbouring Eritrea for re-entering the conflict in the northern region of Tigray.

Mike Hammer, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will head this weekend to Ethiopia and "convey that all parties should halt military operations and engage in peace talks," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We condemn Eritrea's re-entry into the conflict, the continuing TPLF offensive outside of Tigray and the Ethiopian government's air strikes," she told reporters, referring to the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Fighting resumed last week in the northern region after a five-month lull, dashing hopes of peacefully resolving the nearly two-year war and of ending a humanitarian crisis in which Tigray has suffered widespread hunger.

"There is no military solution to the conflict," Jean-Pierre said.

"All parties should exercise restraint and we urge de-escalation by all actors, particularly so that there can be a resumption of humanitarian relief and basic services to all parties in need."

READ MORE:'Air strike' rocks Mekelle city in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Eritrea's presence in Tigray

Hammer, a veteran US diplomat, took on the role in June and the following month visited Ethiopia in a bid to help launch peace talks, which never began due to disputes between the government and TPLF even while the ceasefire was holding.

The two sides have traded blame for starting the latest round of hostilities.

The TPLF, once Ethiopia's dominant force, has said that historic rival Eritrea again sent in forces as part of a major offensive with Ethiopian troops.

Eritrea, one of the world's most closed nations with one of its most authoritarian governments, has been accused of heinous violence in the conflict.