WORLD
2 MIN READ
Top Turkish, Libyan officials hold talks in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says he discussed the recent developments and the election process in Libya with that country's Deputy PM Ramadan Abu Janah.
Top Turkish, Libyan officials hold talks in Ankara
The two met in the Turkish capital for a closed-door meeting on important issues. / AA
August 31, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah have met in the Turkish capital Ankara for talks.

"Evaluated recent developments & the election process in Libya," Cavusoglu said on Twitter, without giving further information about the closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

For lasting stability in Libya, Türkiye deems crucial the holding of free, fair and nationwide elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Recommended

Last week, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.

The violence, worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibeh and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.

READ MORE:Why Libya's rival factions have escalated tensions in the capital Tripoli

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'