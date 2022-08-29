It was George Bush Senior who sent American soldiers to Somalia, taking the decision in December 1992 in his last few days in the Oval Office. But it was Bill Clinton who pulled them out, largely due to the backlash of public opinion at home following the publication of a gut-wrenching photograph of a US serviceman’s body being dragged through the streets of Mogadishu.

Later, Osama bin Laden would famously say that the US was unable to stomach the setbacks: “One American was dragged in the streets of Mogadishu (and) you left; the extent of your impotence and weaknesses became very clear.” Years later, George W Bush told his aides that he believed that the Black Hawk Down moment—made famous by the 2001 Hollywood blockbuster of the same name—actually inspired terrorists to attack and bring down the Twin Towers.

Back in 1993, Clinton had been pursuing an absurd campaign to hunt down General Farrah Aidid, who was conveniently framed as central to all of Somalia’s problems. Until then, the emphasis on US/UN troops in Somalia was all about letting vital food aid reach the far corners of the country, as convoys were often blocked and robbed by gunmen working for warlords.For some, US intervention in Somalia, contrary to public opinion, was largely successful and is believed by some to have saved the lives of up to a million people, while others think otherwise.

But the fiasco of ‘Black Hawk Down’, which took the lives of 18 Americans and was crystallised by a Canadian photographer’s candid shot, changed the course of history and America’s role in the world. The news of cheering Aidid supporters torturing and killing Staff Sgt. William David Cleveland and dragging his body through the streets of Mogadishu had left the world numb.

Everything changed, even the UN’s zeal for intervention in civil wars and genocides in Africa like Rwanda, as America showed the world that despite having the military capability and hardware, it didn’t have the stomach – a case in point, the ongoing war in Ukraine. The list of the UN's subsequent failures in the continent is shameful as it is extensive. And the list of failed US interventions is becoming an internet meme that should embarrass most Americans.

Clinton didn’t really understand what was happening in Somalia, how the fall of the Siad Barre regime would hurl the Horn of Africa into a state of disarray. Barre, who fled to Kenya initially despite being one of Africa’s cruellest tyrants, managed to keep clans from fighting one another while playing off the US against the Soviets – the latter grooming him, at times, to be a great African leader rather than the beast that he became in terms of atrocities right at the end of his rule.

The Americans finally pulled out in 1995, leaving Somalia a failed state. And then 9/11 happened, which produced a new group of Al Qaeda extremists – teenagers – with their radical ideology towards governance. It is this group today which is repeating history and producing a hell-on-earth scenario for Joe Biden to mull, as these youngsters are blocking the food aid shipments from reaching the interior of the country.

History is literally repeating itself, and we are going back to 1992 when, as a young reporter, I was one of the first to enter Mogadishu – a capital where anything built by the Barre regime was destroyed by a thousand AK-47 rounds. Even the post office.

Today Somalia is facing another famine and another civil war which could be worse than the one I witnessed and where irony plays a cruel hand. Aidid and his clans – as an ‘opposition’ - have been replaced by Al Shabab, which came about from the prominence of Al Qaeda, which George W Bush and others reckon was accelerated by America’s Black Hawk Down moment of pusillanimity in Somalia.

Biden recently sent 500 US soldiers to Somalia after Trump pulled them out previously and also promised 500 million dollars in food aid. In reality, the UN estimates that Somalia needs close to 1.5 billion dollars.

But there are no obvious signs that Western donors are going to cough up.