Pakistan has neared the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths in rain-related incidents since mid-June, with swirling floods triggered by torrential downpour sweeping the country.

Another 45 people were killed and dozens went missing in the past 24 hours as monsoon downpours and roaring floodwaters continued to pound the country, according to officials and local media on Saturday.

With half of the South Asian country under water, the government announced a full-fledged deployment of the army in all four provinces, and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region to back the civil administration, which is struggling to cope with the unprecedented magnitude of the catastrophe, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

The latest flooding caused by incessant rains displaced thousands in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southwestern Balochistan and southern Sindh provinces, adding to the already increasing number of victims.

Most of the fatalities were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by Sindh and Balochistan, pushing the overall toll to 982 since June 14, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

However, at a press conference in Islamabad, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the number was over 1,000.

The ongoing monsoon spells, combined with massive flash floods, have affected 33 million Pakistanis. People in flood-ravaged areas are without shelter, electricity and gas.

Raging waters from the Kabul River inundated Noshehra, Charsaddah and Madan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the government has converted schools and government buildings into shelter camps for thousands of displaced people, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

Massive floods swept away hundreds of houses, restaurants, bridges, and even several multi-storey hotels perched on the banks of the Swat River in the scenic Swat Valley, a favourite tourist attraction.

The southwestern Chaman border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed due to heavy rains and flooding.