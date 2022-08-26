The first meeting of a permanent joint mechanism involving Türkiye, Finland and Sweden has been held in Finland, with the two Nordic countries reiterating that they will cooperate in Ankara's fight against terror groups.

On June 28, they signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

During Friday's meeting in Vantaa, working principles of the joint mechanism were determined, developments regarding the implementation of commitments made in the memorandum were reviewed and steps that needed to be taken in this regard were emphasised.

The three sides agreed to intensify cooperation at the technical level between the relevant institutions in order to achieve concrete progress on the issues.

The Turkish delegation of the mechanism was chaired by presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

Representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs, interior and justice, as well as intelligence services and security institutions, were among the participants.

Trilateral memorandum

Finland and Sweden reiterated that they will show full solidarity with Türkiye in the fight against terror groups, especially the PKK, PYD/YPG and the FETO, and that the Nordic countries will not support the groups threatening Türkiye’s national security.