Bridges and highways have been swept away, entire villages inundated, standing crops destroyed, homes flattened, hundreds killed and millions of people displaced – Pakistan’s worst flooding in living memory has necessitated the need for immediate international aid.

While Islamabad has declared a national emergency to deal with the deluge triggered by incessant monsoon rains which started in June, the United Nations has also reached out for immediate response.

The crisis has hit the South Asian country at a time when it’s in talks with the IMF for a $1.2 billion bailout loan even as it struggles to shore up its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Floods have badly affected the agriculture sector, which employs millions of people and make up more than 20 percent of the economy.

Khuram Husain, a Karachi-based senior business journalist, says 90 percent of the crops in southern Sindh province have been devastated.

“These are staggering numbers. The scale of the flooding is clearly calamitous.”

Sindh and Balochistan, the poorest insurgency-hit provinces, have seen record-breaking rains in the past few weeks, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In the northern parts on the foot of the Karakoram mountain range, heavy downpour has resulted in deadly deluges.

Videos shared on social media show a picture of desperation as more than 900 people have lost their lives in a matter of weeks.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, villagers watched in horror as flash floods swept away five men stranded on a boulder.

Politicians from across party lines are now calling for international assistance as aid agencies raise concern about the future of millions of homeless people, including children.

Pakistan’s central bank has set up a relief fund to collect donations from locals and expats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally requested the international community to pitch in for relief efforts and met foreign diplomats on Friday in Islamabad.