China’s angry response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan was on expected lines. And Washington’s repeated attempts to pacify Beijing, saying that there has been no change in the US’s stated "one-China policy", also followed the usual diplomatic sweet talk that follows every instance of friction between the two political and economic powerhouses.

In 1949, when the communists led by Mao Zedong assumed power in mainland China—the People’s Republic of China—the nationalists led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan and formed a government-in-exile, the Republic of China, in the breakaway region.

China did not take it lightly. For years now, China has scoffed at any attempt by any country to officially engage with Taiwan, which Beijing claims is part of the communist nation.

These developments coincided with the beginning of the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the US. Ever since, the US has used Taiwan to exert pressure on the eastern or the communist world.

Washington has also used Taiwan to leverage its China policy.

US position and policy

Although the US officially maintains a one-China policy, Washington’s actions over the years have been contradictory and, at times, even provocative from China’s point of view.

This means that when the Republican Party is in power, it often rattles the sabre of Taiwan’s independence to exert pressure on China.

This position is often adjusted during the rule of the Democrats. Regarding the US's dual policy towards Taiwan, it is worth noting that even the Democratic Party does not approve China’s attempts to annex Taiwan, like Hong Kong.

In 1979, the US House of Representatives passed a law obliging the US government to defend Taiwan against China and provide defence and military facilities to Taiwan.

Analysts believe that the US policy towards China and Taiwan is a kind of strategic and somewhat meaningful ambiguity.

Strategic ambiguity

The US's ambiguous strategy can be seen as a sword constantly raised over China's head. Whenever China's policies are not in line with the US, it uses Taiwan as a pressure lever. Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan is a clear example.

But Beijing, as usual, has refused to cow down to Washington’s arm-twisting methods. And it said so in a spectacular show of its naval might during a military exercise coinciding with Pelosi’s Taiwan trip.

A group of US defence experts and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who simulated a hypothetical Chinese attack, believe that though Taiwan will be able to repel the assault, Beijing’s military will sink a huge part of the American and Japanese naval fleets.