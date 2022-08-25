The head of Japan's National Police Agency has announced his resignation after an investigation confirmed "shortcomings" in the security plans for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, the country's best-known politician and longest-serving premier, was shot and killed while delivering a stump speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan.

"There were shortcomings in the security plans and the risk assessments on which they were based, and direction from the field commander was insufficient," Itaru Nakamura told reporters on Thursday.

"The root of this problem lies in the limitations of the current system, which has been in place for years, in which local police bear sole responsibility for providing security."

Nakamura said he would take responsibility for the failings and step down from his post as police chief.

"We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that's why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today," he said.

Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official. Japanese media reported that his resignation is expected to be approved at Friday's Cabinet meeting.

