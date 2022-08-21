Iraqi rescue workers have been desperately searching for survivors trapped under rubble after a landslide hit a Shia Muslim shrine, killing at least four people.

"We have found four bodies, including of a woman" at the site near Karbala, central Iraq, civil defence official Abdelrahman Jawdat said on Sunday.

Between six and eight pilgrims had been reported trapped under the debris of the shrine, known as Qattarat al Imam Ali, civil defence spokesperson Nawas Sabah Shaker had said earlier.

Three children have been rescued following Saturday's disaster, emergency services said, adding that they were in "good condition" and being monitored in a hospital.

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Twitter called on the "heroic" rescue workers to "mobilise all efforts to save the trapped people".

The emergency responders said earlier they were maintaining verbal contact with the victims "to reassure them".

"We are working hard, with the utmost precision, to reach" those trapped, said Jawdat, director of the civil defence media department. "Any mistake could lead to further collapses."

One man at the scene, Bassem Khazali, said his nephew was among those buried.

"I am afraid that all the efforts undertaken will be in vain... We want to know what happened, why it happened," Khazali said.