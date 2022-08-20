Delayed talks on Chad's future that the ruling junta says are a "decisive moment" have opened, even as some opposition groups boycott the gathering.

Junta chief General Mahamat Idriss Deby described the forum on Saturday as a "decisive moment in history of our country" after arriving in military dress surrounded by tight security to open the forum.

Earlier, he had first inaugurated a statue symbolising national unity at the January 15 palace in the capital N'djamena before reviewing an honour guard, an AFP journalist at the scene saw.

"This dialogue should allow us definitively to put recourse to arms behind us," said government spokesperson Abderamane Koulamallah.

Deby in midweek signed a decree saying the forum would make "sovereign" decisions which would be legally binding and that he would act as guarantor.

The junta head took power in April 2021 at the age of just 37 after his father, who ruled for 30 years, was killed during a military operation against rebels.

Lasting peace, reforms top agenda

Deby says the talks should open the way to "free and democratic" elections after an 18-month rule by the junta — a deadline that France, the African Union (AU) and others have urged him to uphold.