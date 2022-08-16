Kazakhstan has entered the stage of a high-stake diplomatic gamble as it tries to circumvent Russia to ship its oil to energy-starved Europe.

The Central Asian Turkic state depends on oil for more than 50 percent of its export revenue and more than two-thirds of that comes from European buyers.

But there’s a catch. Kazakhstan, world’s 9th largest oil exporter, ships almost all its oil via Russian territory.

Moscow, which is facing international sanctions over its actions in Ukraine, has used different tactics to block Nur Sultan from using an alternative route.

“Obvious example of Russia’s pressure on Kazakhstan was seen in July when a local Russian court order stopped the operation of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) allegedly for its violation of environmental rules,” says Ikboljon Qoraboyev, Associate Professor of International Relations at M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University, in Nur Sultan, the Kazakh capital.

“Curiously, this court decision was taken on July 5, one day after a telephone call between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, in which Tokayev offered Kazakhstan’s willingness to increase oil exports to the EU,” Qoraboyev tells TRT World.

The 1,500 kilometre CPC pipeline crisscrosses the Russian territory to take Kazakh oil to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The Russian court decision was overturned by a higher court but a series of events, which have hindered Kazakh shipments, has raised concern about widening rift between the two neighbours.

After a storm knocked out loading facilities at Novorossiysk port in March, Russian authorities said they won’t be able to handle CPC oil for months, depriving Kazakhstan of its main source of income.

Moscow said it isn’t able to import the equipment needed to fix the facilities because of the US and European economic sanctions, which have made international trading difficult for Russian companies.

Qoraboyev sees politics behind the Russian court ruling. In recent months, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy has not been in line with Moscow over the issue of Ukraine.

There’s another reason why Russia would want to penalise Kazakhstan, a former Soviet Union republic and an ally of Moscow.

Nur Sultan has been recently exploring alternative routes for oil including the possibility of transporting the crude via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which passes through Türkiye.

Tokayev gave an indication towards this during his discussion with EU’s Michel.

The BTC pipeline, which traverses from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Türkiye’s Mediterranean region, “may be considered as an attractive alternative” to carry Kazakh oil to Europe, says Qoraboyev.

Kazakhstan has pursued a neutral stance on the Russian offensive on Kiev and rejected the recognition of pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

“There is an increasing pressure from Russia to push Kazakhstan to make its choice on Ukraine. These geopolitical pressures are translating into unwanted impact on foreign trade,” says Qoraboyev.

But the Russian pressure is not working, experts say.

Last month, the Kazakh president refused to receive the Order of Alexander Nevsky, a prestigious award, which is given to Russian citizens with a distinguished civil service record.

Differences between Kazakhstan and Russia and security concerns in the Black Sea have forced the Tokayev government to explore alternatives like the BTC pipeline to transport its oil to European markets.

BTC as an alternative