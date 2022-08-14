WORLD
3 MIN READ
Europe suffers record wildfire destruction this year: Data
Experts say Europe’s heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought are being driven by human-induced climate crisis.
Europe suffers record wildfire destruction this year: Data
Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in several EU countries. / AA
August 14, 2022

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, other countries are also suffering heavily this year.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heat waves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

READ MORE:Panic grips Europe amidst heat waves, forest fires

For nearly two weeks last month, thousands of firefighters struggled to put out Slovenia's largest wildfire in its modern history.

But the worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data, followed by Romania (150,528 hectares) and Portugal (77,292 hectares).

Recommended

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The data comes after CAMS said on Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in "extreme fire danger".

"On 2022, it is already a record year, just below 2017," EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. 

In 2017, 420,913 hectares burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

"The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season," he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that "normally do not experience fires in their territory", he added.

"The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions," he added.

READ MORE:Wildfires rage across countries as Europe battles a drought

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet