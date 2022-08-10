Digital terrorism is a national security issue and taking measures against it is the state’s responsibility; not a choice, Türkiye’s communications director has said.

Apart from "physical attacks," Türkiye is also facing “disinformation attacks” by terrorist groups such as the YPG/PKK and FETO, Fahrettin Altun said on Wednesday at the New Media and Digital Terrorism workshop held in Ankara.

"Accounts supporting terrorist organisations systematically share disinformation against our country on social media platforms and try to mobilise local and foreign public opinion against Türkiye," he said.