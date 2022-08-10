If there is one point which history writers will dwell on when writing about the war between the West and Russia, it is that America and its staunch allies like the UK were deluded right from the off. Joe Biden and Boris Johnson believed firmly that the Ukrainian army could defeat the Russians with their support, and it would be a short war. They also placed way too much gravitas on the West’s influence around the world, clinging to the old idea that former colonial outposts in Africa would toe the line on London and Washington’s sanctions and its so-called hegemony.

Delusional might be the word which will be used by historians.

And it’s this delusional thinking which is not only plunging the West’s own countries into economic gloom not seen since the post-war years, in the UK, for example, of food rationing and spiraling prices – but is also creating a new world order and a new ‘reset’.

It starts with sanctions. Although history has taught us that sanctions seldom work, the jury is out whether the more powerful secondary sanctions can do a better job. These are sanctions imposed on your own allies to not trade with your enemy. In the case of the West, recent threats by the Biden administration against African countries who are considering buying oil from Russia largely went unnoticed by mainstream media, beyond the highbrow broadsheets such as the New York Times. But the consequences of the Biden administration going ahead with its threat could be a colossal mistake in history which would be the final nail in the coffin of US hegemony as we know it.

Just recently, brokered by Türkiye, Russia agreed to let grain ships leave the port of Odessa easing a crisis that was reaching a fever point for many African and Middle East countries which were facing a food crisis. The consequences of an African or Middle Eastern country not being able to make and sell subsidised bread is not to be underestimated. Revolutions have started for less. Extreme poverty brings with it growth in terror groups and spiked numbers of those fleeing and joining the migrant caravan heading for Europe.

To his credit, Putin stepped up to the mark and wasted no time in signing the deal, as he was lobbied himself by many countries urging him to act. It’s what superpowers do. They think of the big picture. Europe has a lot to thank him and President Erdogan for in fact, given the implications of a food crisis in this region due to wheat shortages.

But there is no gratitude or goodwill, which could have been the basis of such talks moving to the next level. Moreover, what we saw was Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, while in Accra, Ghana delivering a pretty lucid threat to any African countries considering buying Russian oil.

Presently grain from Russia, along with agricultural equipment, is allowed to be bought by African countries, but Russia is irritated by the threat issued and worries that some African countries might even switch sides to Ukraine when ordering wheat – interpreting the threat over oil to be a veiled threat for other commodities. We prefer it if you buy Ukrainian wheat and no Russian oil; seems to be the opaque warning.

There might be a grain of truth in this. The seven Russian ports in the Black Sea have yet to feature in any media reports as it would appear they have not loaded ships with Russian grain to date.