When former United States President Barack Obama successfully led the mission to take out Osama bin Laden in May 2011, his popularity across the country soared.

But did it translate into electoral gains the following year when he sought re-election? It’s hard to tell, since experts then spoke of how events closer to home have historically been of more value to the voters, highlighting the fact that bin Laden’s killing had resulted only in a brief bump in Obama’s approval ratings.

So, can Biden, whose popularity currently suffers from a lack of voter confidence, ride on the successful Kabul strike that killed bin Laden’s longtime second-in-command and chief of Al Qaeda, Zawahiri, as midterm election approaches?

“To be sure, it may give the Democrats a political boost, to the extent that counterterrorism and Afghanistan register as high priority election issues for American voters, which I frankly don’t think they do,” Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, tells TRT World.

But, he adds, “Had there not been this drone strike, it would have been tough for the administration to muster positive and triumphant talking points on the one year anniversary of the withdrawal. So, the Zawahiri killing does provide that advantage.”

However, Kugelman cautions one shouldn’t overstate the political boost that the Biden administration could get from the strike.

“Most Americans aren’t paying attention to Afghanistan,” he says.

“Most Americans will certainly know about Al Qaeda, and many will know who Zawahiri is. But because it’s been so long since 9/11, and there hasn’t–thankfully–been anything remotely comparable to 9/11 in the US over the last few years, for many Americans these counterterrorism issues won’t resonate like they used to.”

Adam Weinstein, a research fellow at the Quincy Institute, also presents a similar viewpoint, saying the biggest takeaway is just how unimportant this is for US domestic politics overall.