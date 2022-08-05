Hundreds of rescuers have continued their efforts to find 10 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico as relatives clung to hope they were still alive, more than 48 hours after a cave-in sparked a major rescue operation.

Family members spent a second night on Friday waiting anxiously for news after the latest disaster to strike Mexico's main coal-producing region in Coahuila state.

"I feel desperate, not knowing what's happening and when I'll see him again," said Jesus Mireles Romo, whose father was among the missing.

"But I have faith that it will turn out well, that they will all get out," he told the AFP news agency, his eyes red from crying.

"It's painful to see your children who don't lose hope of seeing their father again," said his mother Claudia Romo, 45.

Five miners managed to escape in the initial aftermath of the cave-in on Wednesday, but since then no survivors have been found.

More than 300 soldiers and other personnel joined the rescue effort unfolding about 1,130 kilometres north of Mexico City, the government said.

Soldiers and emergency workers laboured through the night under floodlights pumping out water from the mine to try to make it safe enough to enter.

Authorities said the three mine shafts descended 60 metres and the floodwater inside was 30 meters deep –– slightly lower than the day before.

"It's essential to reduce the water level... to allow the safe entry of specialised search and rescue personnel," civil defence national coordinator Laura Velazquez said.

"We're working tirelessly to rescue the 10 trapped miners," she said.