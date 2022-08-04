During twenty years of insurgency, the Taliban's common goal of ousting the US troops from Afghanistan held the group together, keeping factional differences at bay. But since coming to power in August 2021, its internal cohesion has been under persistent stress because of several factors ranging from the differences over power sharing to shunning some hardline positions such as allowing girls to attend secondary schools in return for gaining international legitimacy.

On July 31, the elimination of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, where he was living in a Haqqani Network’s safehouse with his family, added another layer of complication to the Taliban’s internal order.

There are four major divisions in the Taliban administration. The first is between the movements’ pragmatist and hardline leaders. Unlike the pragmatists, mostly from the Taliban’s political office like Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Abbas Stanikzai, the hardliners such as the Haqqani Network have been in favour of protecting Al Qaeda.

With Al Zawahiri's killing taking place in Kabul’s upscale neighbourhood about 1.5 kilometres away from the presidential palace, the Taliban's stance toward Al Qaeda has now become questionable, especially because the terror group has reportedly been shielded by the Taliban chief in Kabul. The US has termed it a violation of the Doha Agreement 2020. The development will negatively impact the US-Taliban ties, dashing any hopes of getting international recognition. At any rate, Zawahiri’s killing will trigger an internal debate about who leaked his whereabouts to the US, further deepening the mistrust and internal fissures.

Presently, there are two power centres in Afghanistan: political and ideological. The power centre is in Kabul, where the Taliban’s political cabinet resides. Meanwhile, the ideological centre is in Kandahar, and it rests with the Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and his inner circle of religious scholars. As the supreme leader, Akhundzada has the final word on the Taliban’s policy matters. This power dichotomy for a movement that is already struggling to transition from an insurgent group to a governing entity has accentuated the internal incoherence.

A case in point is Akhundzada’s decision in March to put on hold the reopening of girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan despite the Taliban cabinet promising to reopen them. To convince Akhundzada, the Taliban cabinet travelled to Kandahar to explain its decision to the Supreme Leader’s inner religious circle. The ensuing discussion between the ideological authorities and political leaders resulted in a deadlock, prompting Akhundzada to put the decision on hold. He also formed a commission to ensure that all religious requirements — like inducting enough female teachers in schools and making modest uniforms mandatory — are fulfilled before girls’ secondary schools are reopened.

The second division is between the Taliban fighters and top leaders. The Taliban foot soldiers had to bite the bullet on several occasions. In the initial weeks of power capture, the Taliban fighters from Kandhar expected financial rewards from the high command. They even visited the Ministry of Finance in Kabul, expecting they would find cash there.