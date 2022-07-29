A Palestinian teenager has been killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, "died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest", during a protest near the village of Al-Mughayer, close to Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

An AFP photographer at the scene reported 300 to 400 Palestinians had gathered for a protest march against Israeli settlement expansion in the area.

Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other.

The Israeli army said it had intervened after "hundreds of Palestinians instigated a violent riot".

The army and border police responded with "riot dispersal means and live fire," the military statement to AFP added.