Israeli army kills Palestinian teenager near Ramallah
At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the occupied West Bank including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
The fresh Israeli aggression comes after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday. / AA
July 29, 2022

A Palestinian teenager has been killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, "died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest", during a protest near the village of Al-Mughayer, close to Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Friday. 

An AFP photographer at the scene reported 300 to 400 Palestinians had gathered for a protest march against Israeli settlement expansion in the area.

Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other.

The Israeli army said it had intervened after "hundreds of Palestinians instigated a violent riot".

The army and border police responded with "riot dispersal means and live fire," the military statement to AFP added.

Months of violence

It came after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday, in what the army described as a shootout with gunmen.

At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

SOURCE:AFP
