On July 25, Tunisians are being called to vote on constitutional changes that will lock in the vast powers President Kais Saied seized a year ago in a move that opponents have described as a coup.

Supporters of the president decry political paralysis and corruption, and argue that the move is needed to stabilise the country and improve its ailing economy.

Voter turnout is expected to be low as all political parties save one have endorsed a boycott of the referendum. Few people were seen casting their ballots at the 11,000 polling stations open across the country on Monday. With no minimum participation threshold, the referendum is expected to pass.

Exactly a year ago, Saied suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister, citing a national emergency and a contentious interpretation of Tunisia’s constitution. The retired law professor, who was elected president in 2019, began ruling by decree in September last year.

In March 2022, he dissolved parliament just hours after a plenary session was held to revoke his “exceptional measures.” At a National Security Council meeting, Saied claimed that the decision had been taken to “preserve the state and its institutions.”

In June, Saied dismissed dozens of judges on grounds of corruption and support for terrorism. The UN said the move was based on “vague, undefined criteria” and was made “without due process.”

Opponents say the new constitution will enshrine the broad powers Saied has assumed and deal a final blow to Tunisia’s transition to democracy, which began when an uprising in late 2010 ousted longtime autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring across the Middle East and North Africa.

Protesters in Tunis over the weekend, numbering in the hundreds, demanded both the withdrawal of the draft constitution and Saied’s resignation.

“Even the ‘no’ vote means ‘yes,’ because the president is ruling by decree,” William Lawrence, a former Middle East diplomat and professor of political science at the American University School of International Service told TRT World.

“There's no plan for what happens with the ‘no’ vote, [Saied] will just keep ruling by decree. It’s the same outcome for abstaining,” Lawrence explained.

In May, hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated in support of Kais Saied and the measures he implemented last July, which they see as aimed at purging corrupt politicians. Protesters came out in larger numbers last September, many holding banners against the opposition Ennahda party.

"Power grab"

The constitutional referendum aims to replace the 2014 constitution, which ushered in a quasi-parliamentary system after the 2011 Jasmine Revolution.