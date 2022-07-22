Sri Lankan security forces have demolished the main anti-government protest camp in the capital and evicted activists hours before the new president was due to name a cabinet.

"A joint operation involving the military, police and police special forces was launched in the early hours to recover the presidential secretariat from the protesters as they have no legal right to hold it," police spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa told the Reuters news agency of the early Friday raid.

"Nine people, including two injured, have been arrested."

It came a day after veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the crisis-hit country's new leader, replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled and resigned after protesters overran his palace.

Troops and police Special Task Force commandos armed with batons and automatic assault rifles swooped in on protesters blocking the capital's Presidential Secretariat hours before they were due to vacate the area.

Activists had announced they planned to hand over the building, a symbol of state authority, on Friday afternoon, after a cabinet was sworn in by Wickremesinghe.

Troops were seen attacking people, including journalists, with batons as they advanced towards small groups of protesters gathered at what had become known as the "GotaGoGama (village)".

Several people detained