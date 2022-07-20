An international effort to help Ukraine resume grain exports is underway, with officials likely to meet in Istanbul later this week to iron out bottlenecks.

Ukraine has struggled to ship its farm output since the Russian attack in February. More than 22 million tons of wheat and other cereals are stuck in silos at Ukrainian ports along the Black Sea.

“There is now a very real risk that global food and nutrition needs across the globe may soon outstrip the capacity of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) or any organisation’s ability to respond,” the UN body said last month.

The global grain supply will remain low unless exports resume via the Black Sea, it said

Türkiye, along with the UN, is playing mediator’s role in convincing Russia to lift the blockade on shipments from Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grains. Together, they account for 30 percent of the global wheat supply. With ports shut and Kiev holding on to its cereal stocks for domestic consumption, not enough wheat is available on the international market.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have agreed to the broader terms on opening a grain export corridor when they met in Istanbul last week in the Türkiye-mediated talks.

As per the plan, the ships coming and leaving Ukraine’s ports will be monitored at two control centres including one in Istanbul and the other in the Black Sea.

"The approach of the Russian delegation in the last Istanbul meetings was very positive. The outcome of the talks will have a positive impact on the whole world," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe (Russia is the largest), is a major exporter of grains and cereals, including corn.

As Russian shelling and airstrikes damaged roads and cut off Black Sea ports, shipment of Ukrainian wheat was disrupted, leading to an immediate hike in the price of both wheat and flour.

Flatbread, made from flour, is a staple for countries ranging from Egypt and Jordan to Pakistan. Ukraine alone accounts for nearly nine percent of the world’s wheat supply, and disruption in exports has jacked up prices.