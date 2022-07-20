COLOMBO – It’s more than 30 degrees Celsius in Lunuwila, a tiny town about 56km outside Colombo.

And it feels even hotter indoors, under the metallic sheet roof of B Dedunu Priyangika’s home.

But Priyangika, 35, and her three daughters are not using the fan while watching television in their living room. With electricity bills doubling this month, the family must cut back as much as they can.

Even the washing machine is used less frequently.

“Everything is expensive, so what can we do?” she asks.

Her husband, a painter , has had few jobs recently, and Priyangika works part-time in a nearby grocery store.

She is paid LKR 100 ($0.28) per hour. It’s a paltry sum to cover the ballooning expense, she says.

With food costs rising, and lack of petrol and cooking gas resulting in long queues, Sri Lanka has been in a debilitating economic crisis since earlier this year.

According to a UN estimate, about five million people or 22 percent of the population are in need of food support.

Experts blame the crisis on a number of factors; the drop in tourism which is a large driver of the economy, falling remittances, swelling government debt, political mismanagement, and a brief ban on chemical fertilisers that hit agricultural output.

In recent months, angry citizens took to the street and toppled the country’s prime minister and president, but the economic woes show no signs of abating soon.

How is all of this playing out on a day-to-day basis in the households of ordinary citizens?

In the rural west of the country, life is a series of small adjustments and constant rejigs. A change in diet, fewer meals and incessantly thinking of how to tackle the large bills.

In Priyangika’s home, milk-less ginger tea has become a standard feature. For the past three months milk powder has often been used as a substitute.

In Lunuvila, every home is struggling to beat the myriad of challenges; from unemployment or the inability to travel for work, to disrupted education and the heightened daily cost of living.

“Everything has changed,” says AS Lalani Swara.

“Food has changed. Travel changed a lot. Buses aren’t working either,” she says. They also fear looting. “We can’t even go on the streets. We are in fear.”

The 65-year-old and her family skip breakfast at times, and have minimised the use of the fan.

Their two pet dogs are also feeling the pinch of smaller portions she says.