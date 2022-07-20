WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel detains senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank raid: Family
No reason was provided for the detention of Nayef al Rajoub, who was released by Israeli forces in January after eight months in administrative detention.
Israel detains senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank raid: Family
In another development, a Palestinian was reported injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. / AA Archive
July 20, 2022

Israeli forces have detained a senior Hamas leader in an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to his son.

“Nayef al Rajoub was arrested after Israeli forces raided his home” in the town of Dura, southwest of Hebron, his son Mohamed told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

No reason was provided for al Rajoub’s detention.

The Hamas leader was released by Israeli forces in January after eight months in administrative detention.

Palestinian injured

Nayef al Rajoub is the brother of senior Fatah leader Jibril al Rajoub. He was elected a lawmaker during the 2006 general elections won by Hamas and served as minister of religious endowments in the government that emerged from those elections.

Recommended

In another development, a Palestinian was injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local medical source.

The violence erupted when Israeli forces raided the Dheisha refugee camp, the state news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said its forces had detained four Palestinians from the Dheisha camp and three others from Dura town near Hebron.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill third Palestinian in 24 hours in occupied West Bank

READ MORE:Biden meets Palestine's Abbas, backs two-state solution

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing