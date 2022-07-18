As many outside the blockchain world know, the recent crypto market crash has seen top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) tumble from their all-time highs.

At the same time, a lesser known, albeit tectonic shift in the cryptoverse known as ‘the Merge’ is set to take place in the coming months.

The Merge is set to transition the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum to its next phase (formerly known as Ethereum 2.0) as the network’s entire blockchain moves to a new system which proponents say will make it more efficient, sustainable and scalable.

It will be a complex multi-step process, as no blockchain of this scale has ever overhauled its consensus protocol, until now.

Here is how it will happen and why it's a big deal.

Why is Ethereum’s upgrade significant?

Essentially, Ethereum is changing the method it uses to process transactions.

Like Bitcoin, it uses a consensus mechanism called proof-of-work (PoW), which requires users to solve complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and secure the network.

Although this method is effective, it isn’t very efficient. People who solve these problems, known as miners, must invest massive amounts of energy and equipment to have a chance at mining the transaction blocks and earning rewards.

Why is this bad? Well, if only a few people can use Ethereum, it defeats the purpose of its existence – decentralisation.

Companies with huge computing power can take control of over half of the validator nodes, leading to much higher security threats to Ethereum. By definition, a decentralised blockchain can’t afford to have central points of failure. The Ethereum founders realised this and included a transition to another consensus mechanism called proof-of-stake (PoS).

PoS replaces the process of block mining that PoW employs by using validation to maintain the network.

Here is how it works: Users commit their ETH by setting it aside, or ‘staking it’, to win the right to create a block. Based on their stake, one of the users is chosen to be the validator. Once a participant has validated a block of transactions, other contributors can attest (or confirm) that the block is valid. When enough attestations are made, the network adds a new block, and rewards are distributed in the blockchain’s native currency, ETH, in proportion to each validator’s stake.

However, if a user attests a malicious block, they risk losing their entire stake through a process known as ‘slashing’.

Despite the technical expertise required to become a validator, anyone can join if they meet the minimum requirement of having 32 ETH. Those who can’t meet the threshold can still contribute by staking their ETH in a pool to receive a portion of the rewards.