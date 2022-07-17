WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria deal clears the decks for North Macedonia's EU membership talks
North Macedonia's foreign minister hails the "historic opportunity" at the signing event, while his Bulgarian counterpart says the agreement contains measures to sort out unresolved bilateral issues.
Bulgaria deal clears the decks for North Macedonia's EU membership talks
The move comes a day after North Macedonia PM Dimitar Kovacevski announced that Skopje had reached a compromise with Bulgaria in a long-running dispute. / AFP
July 17, 2022

EU member Bulgaria and North Macedonia have signed a deal in Sofia, opening the way for European Union membership talks for the Balkan nation and its Albanian neighbour.

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced on Saturday that Skopje had reached a compromise with Bulgaria in a long-running dispute, allowing them to start the membership talks.

EU member Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for such talks because of a dispute between the countries over linguistic and historical issues.

The dispute also stalled Albania's bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

But last month the Bulgarian parliament agreed to lift its veto in exchange for EU guarantees that North Macedonia will meet certain demands on contentious issues.

READ MORE:North Macedonia okays deal to resolve Bulgaria row as it aims for EU talks

Recommended

'Historic opportunity'

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Sunday hailed the "historic opportunity" at the signing ceremony for his country to start EU membership talks.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said on Twitter: 

"We will do our best to start the intergovernmental conferences on accession negotiations in Brussels with North Macedonia as well as Albania as soon as possible."

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said "the agreement contains ambitious measures to sort out unresolved bilateral issues," warning that ironing out those issues could take "months or years".

The strategic importance of the Western Balkans to the EU has increased since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

READ MORE:Top EU executive to N Macedonia: We want you in bloc

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing