Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country, plunging a nation already reeling from economic chaos into more turmoil, as protesters demanding a leadership change trained their ire on the prime minister.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives on Wednesday, making his prime minister the acting president in his absence.

That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation of 22 million people, which has been gripped for months by an economic meltdown that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Thousands of protesters who wanted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to go rallied outside his office compound and some scaled the walls. Dozens could later be seen inside the office or standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka's flag.

But Wickremesinghe appeared on television to reiterate that he would not leave until a new government was in place — though he urged the Parliament speaker to find a new prime minister agreeable to both the government and the opposition.

Police initially used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters outside the prime minister's office but failed, and more and more marched down the lane toward the compound.

Eventually security forces appeared to give up, with some retreating from the area and others simply standing around the overrun compound.

Political crisis