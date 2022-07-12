WORLD
2 MIN READ
US drone strike kills Daesh leader in Syria
Maher al Agal was killed in northwest Syria, while his close associate was seriously injured, US military says.
US drone strike kills Daesh leader in Syria
Maher al Agal was responsible for developing Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria. / Reuters
July 12, 2022

The leader of Daesh in Syria, who was one of the top five leaders of the terror group, has been killed in a US air strike.

In a statement on Tuesday, US Central Command said Maher al Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.

"Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties," the statement added.

It said al Agal was responsible for developing Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

Recommended

The killing is seen as another blow to the terror group's efforts to reorganise as a guerrilla force after losing large swaths of territory.

In February, the top leader of Daesh blew himself up during a US military raid in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing