NASA has released the first image from its new space telescope, offering the deepest view of the universe ever captured.

The first image from James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit, unveiled on Monday, is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.

The first image from the $10 billion telescopes is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.

That image will be followed on Tuesday by the release of four more galactic beauty shots from the telescope's initial outward gazes.

The "deep field" image released at a White House event is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there.

"We’re going to give humanity a new view of the cosmos," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month in a briefing. "And it’s a view that we’ve never seen before."

The images on tap for Tuesday include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.

