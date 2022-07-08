Britain's Labour party has threatened a bid to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of Downing Street immediately, following his resignation in the face of a cabinet uprising.

Johnson quit as leader of the ruling Conservative party on Thursday, after a frenzy of nearly 60 resignations in less than 48 hours in opposition to his scandal-hit reign.

But the 58-year-old, whose three-year premiership has been defined by Britain's departure from the European Union and Covid, said he would stay on until his successor is found.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, whose resignation on Tuesday was instrumental in Johnson's demise, launched his bid for the top job on Friday.

"Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," the multimillionaire said, presenting a slick video on social media at the start of what could be a months-long campaign.

Defence minister Ben Wallace, who could also expected to declare his bid, and Sunak are among the early frontrunners, a YouGov poll of Tory members suggested.

Pressure mounts on Johnson

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for Johnson to leave straight away and for an acting leader to be appointed in the interim.