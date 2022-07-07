Fast News

Boris Johnson says the process of choosing the new leader for the Conservative party begins now and he will serve until the new leader is in place.

Johnson's resignation will trigger an internal election to pick a new leader of the Conservative Party. (Reuters)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as the leader of the Conservative party after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government.

"I will resign ... It is clearly will of the Conservative party that there should be new leader", Johnson said outside Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

His resignation will trigger an internal election to pick a new leader of the Conservative Party, who will also be the next prime minister.

That process is likely to take place over the summer.









This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies