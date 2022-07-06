UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he plans to stay in power despite the resignations of two top Cabinet ministers and a slew of more junior officials.

Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday that “the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you’ve been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Children's Minister Quince Will said that he had “no choice but to tender my resignation as minister for children and families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.”

Will said he has resigned because he used false information given by No 10 during media interviews, in which he defended Johnson over the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as chief whip of the party.

Junior Transport Minister Laura Trott also resigned this morning, saying she was leaving the government over a loss of "trust."

Schools Minister Robin Walker also quit. "I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools," he said in a tweet.

In his letter of resignation, he said "recent events made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership."

READ MORE:Senior UK cabinet ministers resign, plunging govt into chaos

More resignations expected