The biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic kicks off with hundreds of thousands of mostly maskless worshippers expected to circle Islam's holiest site in Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

This year's Hajj commences on Wednesday with one million fully vaccinated Muslims, including 850,000 from abroad, allowed to participate – a major break from two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic.

The pilgrimage consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam's holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia.

On the first day of Hajj at Mecca's Grand Mosque, pilgrims will perform the "tawaf", the circumambulation of the Kaaba, the large cubic structure draped in golden-embroidered black cloth.

Muslims believe the Kaaba was constructed by Prophet Abraham and all Muslims around the world turn towards it when conducting the five daily prayers.

On Tuesday afternoon, white-robed male worshippers and women in colourful abayas walked side by side on the white floors near the Kaaba.

"I just prayed for you," one pilgrim, wearing a green robe, said during a video call with relatives. "I love you mother, I love you all," she added, waving into her mobile phone screen as she continued walking around the Kaaba.

