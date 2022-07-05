The Ankara-Mogadishu partnership is "extremely positive and growing by the day and by the night," the visiting Somali president has said.

Speaking at a panel on Tuesday titled Benefits of the Türkiye-Somalia Partnership, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said: "Among the key benefits of Somalia's relationship with Türkiye is a strong political and diplomatic connection, and cooperation in the fight against global terrorism."

He said the centuries-old relationship between Somalia and Türkiye is based on respect and cooperation, adding that "the whole world was astonished" when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to Somalia in 2011 at the height of a humanitarian crisis in Mogadishu.

In every meeting with Erdogan, Turkish government officials, civil society members, and the business community, Somalia is "seen as more than just an opportunity," Mohamud told the panel held by an Ankara-based think tank, Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research.

"It is not only humanitarian (concerns) that drives the Turkish energy to support Somalia, but it is a value base faith that is what drives the Turkish government and the Turkish people to support Somalia," he added.

Somalia is receiving support from all over the world for the last couple of decades, but Türkiye's support is "unique and different," Mohamud said.

