Armed men have killed at least 34 people in attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso at the weekend, officials and sources said.

In the northwest of the country, 22 people, reportedly including children, were killed between late Sunday night and early Monday morning at Bourasso in Kossi province, said regional governor Babo Pierre Bassinga in a statement on Monday.

"Armed men moved around the village at around 5:00 pm, firing in the air. They came back at night and blindly opened fire on people," a security source said.

Military forces have been deployed to the scene and measures are in place to host those who fled to nearby cities, the statement added.

In northern Burkina Faso, 12 people died on Saturday in an attack at Namissiguima in Yatenga province, another security source said, also speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Three of the dead were members of a civilian militia, the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) –– an auxiliary force set up in December 2019 to support the army.

