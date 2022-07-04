The European Union will set up a reconstruction platform to coordinate the rebuilding of Ukraine after the end of its conflict with Russia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The platform will be used to map investment needs, coordinate action and channel resources, von der Leyen told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in the Swiss city of Lugano on Monday.

"Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has mobilised around 6.2 billion euros ($6.48 billion) in financial support," von der Leyen said. "And... more will come. We will engage substantially in the mid- and long-term reconstruction."

The platform will bring together countries, institutions, the private sector and civil society. It will also include international organisations like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

Proposed 'Covid-19 funding structure'