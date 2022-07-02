Indian police have made fresh arrests in the murder of a tailor in the northwestern Rajasthan state.

Two Muslim men are already under arrest for the Hindu man's murder that sparked tensions. They filmed the act and posted it online, and said it had been a response to the victim's support for a politician's derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

Three senior police officials said on Saturday that two more Muslim men based in Rajasthan were held for planning Kanhaiya Lal Teli's murder last week in his shop in Udaipur, a popular tourist destination dotted with lakes and palace hotels.

"We have now arrested the two masterminds, and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime," said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based in Udaipur.

The incident had prompted clampdown on protests and the internet to prevent them from escalating. Kumar said internet services was being gradually restored, and security forces continued to be on alert following the murder.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA)—India's top anti-terrorism agency—said it was carrying out a probe into Teli's killing.

