Production has been halted in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, after salmonella contaminations were found.

A company spokesperson told AFP on Thursday that production had been protectively halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.

The company said that 72 of the 73 companies have confirmed that they halted deliveries of potentially contaminated chocolate in time to prevent any hitting the shops and were waiting for a response from the last client.

There have been no reports so far of any chocolate consumers being exposed to salmonella, which causes salmonellosis, a disease that causes diarrhoea and fever but is only dangerous in the most extreme cases.

"All products manufactured since the test have been blocked," spokesperson Korneel Warlop said.

"Barry Callebaut is currently contacting all customers who may have received contaminated products. Chocolate production in Wieze remains suspended until further notice."

Most of the products discovered to be contaminated are still on the site, he said.READ MORE:Nestle offers cash to cocoa farmers to try and reverse past wrongdoing

Safety procedures

But the firm has contacted all its clients and asked them not to ship any products they have made with chocolate since June 25 at the Wieze plant, which is in Flanders, northwest of Brussels.