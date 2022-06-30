Four Sudanese demonstrators have been killed with thousands of anti-coup protesters taking to the streets demanding an end to military rule, according to pro-democracy medics.

"Even if we die, the military will not rule us," protesters chanted on Thursday, urging the reversal of an October military coup by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that prompted foreign governments to slash aid, deepening an economic crisis.

Security forces were reported to have fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrations, the latest crackdown on the anti-coup movement over the past eight months.

All of Thursday's victims died in the city of Omdurman, across the Nile River from the capital Khartoum, pro-democracy medics said, bringing the death toll from protest-related violence to 105.

The medics had previously reported one demonstrator was shot dead on Wednesday during small-scale protests in the run-up to the main rallies.

Internet and phone lines had been disrupted since the early hours of Thursday, a measure authorities often impose to prevent mass gatherings, according to media reports.

Police cordon, tight security

Security was tight in Khartoum despite the recent lifting of a state of emergency imposed after the coup.