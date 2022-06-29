US President Joe Biden has thanked Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for striking a deal with Finland and Sweden that has paved the way for the two Nordic countries to soon become NATO members.

The Turkish and US presidents also agreed on "continued close consultations" between Ankara and Washington during their meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, the White House said.

"I want to particularly thank you for what you did putting together the situation with regard to Finland and Sweden," Biden told Erdogan at the meeting.

Biden, in brief remarks before the leaders met, also thanked Erdogan for Ankara’s efforts to help get grain out of Ukraine, where millions of tonnes of wheat are stuck in ports due to Russia's military campaign.

Erdogan said he hoped diplomacy would help solve the issues around Ukraine’s grain exports.

Türkiye has been actively engaging with both Kiev and Moscow to secure the export grain from Ukraine amid concerns of a global food crisis.

Apart from the Ukraine situation and NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, Erdogan and Biden also discussed the situation in the Aegean and Syria.

'Constructive bilateral relations'