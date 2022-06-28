At least 19 people have been killed when monsoon rains caused a four-storey building to collapse in the Indian megacity of Mumbai.

The structure — located next to a slum in a central city district — collapsed just before midnight on Monday, according to local officials.

Fourteen people had been rescued by Tuesday evening, while emergency workers retrieved 19 bodies from the rubble.

"Search and rescue operations are continuing," a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force told AFP.

At least six of those killed were between 18 and 21 years old, city authorities said.

Heavy rainfall was hampering operations as rescuers moved concrete slabs and sifted through mud and rubble searching for survivors.

'Tragic disaster'