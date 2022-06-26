WORLD
Top EU official accuses Russia of playing dangerous 'hunger games'
Kremlin is using food as 'silent weapon of war', European Council President Charles Michel says.
The block is committed to supporting Ukraine's reconstruction, Michel reaffirms. / AP
June 26, 2022

Russia’s dangerous "hunger games" are solely responsible for the global food crisis, European Council President Charles Michel has said at the G7 summit.

Leaders of the world's seven wealthiest nations gathered in Germany on Sunday for talks on additional sanctions against Russia and the medium- and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine.

During a press conference at the summit, Charles Michel said the Kremlin is using food as a "silent weapon of war."

"We must vigorously counter Russia’s propaganda about food and fertiliser prices," he said, adding that the EU is supporting the UN's efforts to reopen maritime routes in a way that also addresses Ukraine’s security concerns.

He said that global initiatives for food security are also being supported. 

"The EU is working to mobilise nearly €600 million ($634 million) to support the most affected partners."

READ MORE:Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, aid agency warns

Recommended

Ukraine's reconstruction

Michel also reaffirmed that the block is committed to supporting Ukraine's reconstruction. 

"With G7 countries, we all share the same goals: to cut the oxygen from Russia’s war machine while taking care of our economies. The EU will stand by Ukraine for the long haul," he said.

The three-day G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps began on Sunday.

The G7 agenda is considered more urgent than ever as Russia’s attack against Ukraine continues and it is also noteworthy that the summit is being held before NATO member states negotiate restructuring the alliance in times of war at a summit in Madrid on June 28-30.

READ MORE:What’s expected from the upcoming G7 summit?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
