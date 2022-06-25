US President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.

"This is monumental day," Biden said at the White House, with his wife Jill by his side on Saturday.

"God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives."

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared for the first time that the US Constitution protected an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defence.

Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the nation with several attempts to put new controls on gun sales failing time after time.

More scrutiny

The new legislation includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

The law does take some steps on background checks by allowing access, for the first time, to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles.