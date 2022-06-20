TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Talks on Nordic NATO bids to continue, summit 'not the deadline': Türkiye
"The existence of terrorist organisations must end in those countries. That is what we expect both from Finland and Sweden," Türkiye's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin says.
Talks on Nordic NATO bids to continue, summit 'not the deadline': Türkiye
Kalin and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal traveled to Brussels on Sunday for talks on Finland and Sweden's NATO membership applications. / AA
June 20, 2022

Türkiye has said it did not view next week's NATO summit as a final deadline for resolving its objections to Finland and Sweden joining the Western defence alliance.

The comments from Türkiye's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin followed a round of urgent talks in Brussels that NATO leaders had hoped would pave the way for the Nordic states' formal approval to join the bloc at the Madrid summit.

Kalin said Türkiye expects Sweden to take concrete steps against the PKK/YPG terror group's activities, adding Swedish authorities have made statements in this direction.

"The existence of terrorist organisations must end in those countries. That is what we expect both from Finland and Sweden."

Ankara also called on Sweden and Finland to prevent any funds to be collected by the PKK and their recruitment of new members for the terrorist group, as well as their activities and propaganda against Türkiye, he added.

Ankara has also demanded the two countries lift their weapons freezes on Türkiye.

READ MORE: Türkiye to reiterate its demands from Sweden, Finland over their NATO bids

No breakthrough at the Brussels talks

Recommended

Kalin reported no breakthrough at the Brussels talks.

"The Madrid NATO summit is not the deadline, so our negotiations will continue," Kalin told reporters.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called the meeting "constructive" while conceding that Türkiye's "legitimate" concerns had still not been fully addressed.

"Türkiye's has legitimate security concerns over terrorism that we need to address," Stoltenberg said.

"So we will continue our talks on Finland and Sweden's applications for NATO membership, and I look forward to finding a way forward as soon as possible."

Kalin and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal traveled to Brussels on Sunday for talks on Finland and Sweden's NATO membership applications.

The NATO leaders' summit will be held on June 29-30 in Madrid.

READ MORE: Türkiye: Sweden, Finland support to terrorists harms NATO

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks