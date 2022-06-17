Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar has said Sweden and Finland provided political, financial and military support to terror groups in a move that threatened not only Türkiye but also NATO.

Akar addressed hot-button issues, including Turkish security concerns over the possible membership of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance, on Friday.

Akar said arms restrictions imposed on Türkiye also harmed NATO and did not comply with the spirit of the alliance.

He was speaking to reporters following a two-day NATO gathering of defence chiefs in Brussels.

Akar noted that his country seized numerous Swedish-made AT-4 anti-tank weapons during its anti-terrorism operations in northern Syria and Iraq, and this evidence was shared with officials at the NATO meeting.

Fight against terrorism