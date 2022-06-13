Armed men have killed at least 100 civilians in a rural district of northern Burkina Faso close to the border with Niger over the weekend, a security source said.

The attackers targeted men but appeared to spare women and children in Seytenga district on Saturday night, the security source and two other sources said on Monday, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the assault happened in borderlands where militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh are waging an insurgency.

About 3,000 people who fled the attack have arrived in Dori, the capital of Burkina Faso's surrounding Sahel region, where aid agencies are on the ground, said a local official who asked not to be named.

House to house searches for bodies

There were differing accounts of the death toll. The security official said on Monday at least 100 people had died. A local source who did not wish to be named said the provisional tally stood at 165.