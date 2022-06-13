Istanbul, where nature, history and culture combine to create a grand city, houses many churches, palaces, inns, mosques and baths that give the city its distinct character.

One of the beauties that Istanbul has kept underground for centuries is its cisterns.

One of the most striking, and perhaps the most functional, examples of civil architecture, cisterns are among the most notable works that fall under the title of water structures.

In the past, cisterns were needed because there was no water infrastructure network as developed as today. Cisterns are underground water reservoirs created to collect water.

For example, cisterns are built under the houses with canals that carry the water from the roof down, as well as giant cisterns like the cisterns of Istanbul.

Cisterns, carried by giant columns and having both visual and historical beauty, fulfilled an essential function in water storage in the past. The cisterns, both open and closed, ensured that the accumulated rainwater was used after being stored cleanly. Cisterns were used to store fresh water rather than salt water.

It is estimated that there are about 70 cisterns in Istanbul, although their exact number is not known. These 70 cisterns are thought to be from the Byzantine period.

Massive structures such as the Serefiye Cistern and the Basilica Cistern are among the works that receive the most visitors in Istanbul. Other cistern structures such as Acimusluk Sokagı Cistern, Aspar Cistern, Binbirdirek Cistern, and Hagios Makios Cistern are among the most visited cisterns.